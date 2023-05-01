Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer reveals brother died during team’s playoff series vs. Heat

The Miami Heat are the surprise of the 2023 NBA Playoffs after trouncing the No. 1 overall seed Milwaukee Bucks in just five games, in large part thanks to some Herculean performances and acrobatic clutch shots from star player Jimmy Butler, who bedazzled NBA fans with some of the best play of his entire career to nearly single-handedly drag the No. 8 seeded Heat into the second round.

How could the most dominant team in the regular season wilt to lose four out of five and be knocked out by an opponent that barely went .500 this year? Folks are definitely asking.

One man at the center of it all for the Bucks is Mike Budenholzer. He’s under fire for his lack of adjustments and just in general…for coaching this regular season juggernaut to a swift and astonishing first-round exit. However, shortly after the series ended, a new development came to light: that one of Budenholzer’s brothers passed away during the series.

The Athletic confirms Budenholzer’s brother passed away

The Athletic was able to confirm the passing after Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who previously coached under Budenholzer, revealed the tragedy at his own press conference. Here was their report:

“One of Budenholzer’s three brothers died just prior to Game 4 of the series, Budenholzer confirmed to The Athletic on Friday through a Bucks spokesman. Two team sources said the brother died as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.”

Additionally, here was the original Ham comment on the matter:

“Coach Bud is going through a lot on a personal level. He just lost his brother, so, my apologies Bud if I wasn’t supposed to let anybody know. He and I’ve been texting. I love those guys.”

Certainly a terrible loss for Budenholzer and his family that certainly is more important than any NBA playoff series. It’s hard to give him too much grief over the end results of a few basketball games when one of his closest family members passed away during the first round loss. Prayers up for Coach Bud and his entire family on what has to be a heartbreaking period of time for them right now.

More on Heat victory over Bucks

As for the hoops of it all, it is important to note that Giannis Antetokounmpo missed about 2.75 games worth of action and that the Heat aren’t some Johnny Come Lately’s. No, this Miami group has enjoyed immense success with Butler at the helm. Sure, they only finished as the No. 8 seed in the East this year and were mediocre throughout most of the regular season. But this is Jimmy Butler, Eric Spoelstra and Heat Culture we’re talking about here.

Three years ago, in Butler’s first season, they went to the bubble and also upset the No. 1 seed Bucks 4-1, although that one occurred in the second round. Of course, after that surprise series victory, Miami stampeded to the NBA Finals and at least gave the Lakers six good games before folding.

The next year, 2021, Milwaukee extracted revenge and swept them in the first round. But the Heat were right back in the mix in 2022 as Butler morphed into Michael Jordan for a few weeks to drag a much worse team than the ’20 group back to the conference finals, where Butler had a three-point attempt at the end of Game 7 to win the series, but came up just shot.

Now, there’s this season, where the Heat had to win a play-in elimination game just to nab the No. 8 seed, then had Butler average 35 points a game to shock the world in a commanding gentleman’s sweep of the one-seed. Whew.