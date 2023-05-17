Victor Wembanyama has hilarious reaction to avoiding Houston Rockets during NBA Draft Lottery

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft has been known for some time. French professional player Victor Wembanyama is viewed as one of the top prospects to ever enter the draft and appears to be a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick in June.

The NBA draft lottery was held Tuesday night as teams in the lottery learned where they would be picking in the draft.

It’s no surprise that Wembanyama was tuned in, and a camera was on him when four teams were left as possibilities to get the No. 1 pick.

The Rockets, Spurs, Hornets and Blazers were the last four teams with a shot at No. 1. When it was revealed that the Rockets had the No. 4 pick and Wembanyama would not be heading to Houston, he was captured having a funny reaction. Needless to say, he was excited to avoid the Rockets.

Seconds later, the show revealed that the Blazers have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. With the Spurs and Hornets left as the final two teams, Charlotte was revealed to have the No. 2 pick, leaving San Antonio with the No. 1 pick.

The San Antonio Spurs were one of three teams that had a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick after finishing the 2022-2023 season with a 22-60 record.

San Antonio has previously selected Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan at No. 1 overall. Multiple NBA championships were won with those two under head coach Greg Popovich.

Adrian Wojnarowski claims Victor Wembanyama could be the ‘greatest prospect’ in history of team sports

The hype for Victor Wembanyama goes beyond being one of the best prospects to ever enter the NBA draft.

It seems nearly every year, in every sport, there is a sure-fire No. 1 prospect. Teams spend all season losing games in order to pick first overall in their respective drafts. Especially in the NBA, where tanking has been a recent trend. It was no different this season with Wembanyama.

Even so, teams were gunning for the top pick a little harder than usual. Wembanyama is viewed as a special prospect. Heading into the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, teams were praying they would be the last card revealed.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explained just how good Wembanyama could be. He ventured to say the Frenchman could be the best prospect in the history of team sports.

“This is the most highly-anticipated player to ever enter the NBA,” Wojnarowski said. “Maybe not only the greatest prospect in the NBA’s history. Maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports.”