NBA star Ja Morant filmed holding alleged gun again on IG Live

Ja Morant was filmed on Instagram Live holding a gun. Again.

The Memphis Grizzlies star, who stepped away from his team during the season following a similar incident, was in the passenger seat of his car listening to NBA YoungBoy when the camera panned on Morant for a split second. That was enough time to make out the outline of a gun.

It video has since been deleted by the original poster, @_dtap2 on Instagram, but screen grabs have kept the video online and has since made its rounds on social media.

Morant filmed himself pointing a gun at his camera on Instagram Live in a nightclub in Denver back in March. He ended up stepping away from basketball for a few weeks while enrolling himself into a Florida counseling program before returning to the court. He was suspended eight games without pay for the incident.

The NBA investigated the situation and could not determine whether or not the gun belonged to the 23-year-old NBA All-Star. Morant denies that it is his. As of this report, there is no connection between the firearm in the nightclub video and the one shown on Saturday’s Instagram Live video.