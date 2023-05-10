JJ Redick had an impressive on-court career, and he’s equalling it with his off-court ventures since retiring in 2021.

The 15-year NBA veteran made his name with his basketball smarts and three-point shooting ability as a member of numerous franchises. However, Redick’s name has stayed in the public eye, perhaps even more so than during his playing days, since he’s become a member of the basketball media.

Redick has been seen all over ESPN, a prominent figure on their litany of NBA-centered coverage. He’s had his viral moments arguing with Stephen A. Smith on First Take, and schooled some of ESPN’s best and brightest on more than one occasion.

Evidently, that’s piqued the interested of the Toronto Raptors. The lone NBA franchise north of the border is looking for its next head coach after dismissing Nick Nurse. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Redick is one of their premier candidates.

“Fifteen-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick has interviewed for the Toronto Raptors’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN,” tweeted Wojnarowski. “Redick was part of a first-round of candidates to meet with franchise leadership.”

Now Redick doesn’t have any coaching experience. However, that’s more of a wish than a requirement when it comes to the NBA. His 15 years of navigating the league is more than enough to prepare him for the rigors of coaching.

It would be a big swing for Toronto, no doubt about it. However, they’re prepared to make it happen. You’d rather be the team to be wrong about Redick and to have tried than the one that missed their opportunity.

Obviously, there’s a mutual interest. Whether JJ Redick becomes the next leader of the Toronto Raptors remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the interest is there.

Moreover, the NBA world was first introduced to JJ Redick when he was picked No. 11 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft. The Orlando Magic plucked him out of Duke, and the rest is history.

Redick would spend the better part of eight seasons with the Magic before being sent to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he finished out the 2013 season. Afterward, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he was a key cog in some deep playoff runs.

Over the remainder of his NBA career, Redick spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks before retiring. As you can see, he has a wealth of experience.

After proving his knowledge of the game of basketball over his time with ESPN, Redick would be a fascinating coach. The Toronto Raptors are the first team to look to hire him. However, they won’t be the last if they decide to pass in the end.