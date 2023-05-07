Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dead at 26

Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, died Saturday at the age of 26.

Gilbert lived with neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disease that causes tumors to grow on nerve tissues such as the brain and spinal cord. He was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis type 1 when he was 1 year old.

He became a cult hero in the Cavaliers fanbase as the team’s representative during NBA Draft Lotteries. With Gilbert representing the team and wearing a now-iconic bow tie, the Cavs won the 2011 and 2013 lotteries. They used to picks to select Kyrie Irving and Anthony Bennett.

Gilbert represented Cleveland at five draft lotteries in total.

Cleveland mayor Justin Bibb tweeted his condolences Sunday morning.

“Rest in Power Nick Gilbert. You will forever be loved and remembered as a Cleveland legend,” Bibb tweeted. “Sending prayers and condolences to the Gilbert family.”

“RIP Nick” trended Sunday on Twitter.

Dan Gilbert, who is the co-founder and majority owner of Rocket Mortgage, has owned the Cavaliers since 2005. He also owns the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League and Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

After the Cavaliers won the title in 2016, Nick Gilbert lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Cleveland won five Eastern Conference titles since 2005.

The Cavaliers dedicated this last season to Nick Gilbert.

“We want to give a special thanks to Cleveland fans for always embracing Nick and showing him support and love over the years,” Dan Gilbert said in a statement announcing the dedication.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan also tweeted his sympathies to the Gilbert family. While they own the Cavaliers, the Gilbert family lives in Michigan and Rocket Mortgage is based in Detroit.

“Sonia and I were devastated this morning by the news that Dan and Jennifer Gilbert lost their beautiful son, Nick,” Duggan tweeted. “Nick inspired people everywhere with his bravery and brought joy to everyone he met. All of Detroit has the Gilbert family in our prayers today.”

The Gilbert family founded the Gilbert Family Foundation in 2015. The organization, in part, raises money and awareness for neurofibromatosis research in one day of hoping to find a cure. The family foundation funded more than $18 million to finding a neurofibromatosis cure in 2022.

They also founded NF Forward, which also funds neurofibromatosis research.

Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson also tweeted her condolences Sunday.

“So many were fortunate to know Nick Gilbert as a bright light and an inspiration,” Benson tweeted. “Sending Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, who exemplified love and devotion to their son in so many ways, enormous love and sympathy in this unspeakably difficult time.”