Mark Daigneault is one of the hotter young coaching names in the NBA. He just brought the Oklahoma City Thunder, the association’s youngest team, within one game of making the postseason?

However, is he much of a golfer? Many of us aren’t sure after this drive at a LIV Golf pro-am in Tulsa. On his opening drive, alongside Phil Mickelson no less, Daigneault shanked it just feet away from him right into the lens of one of the on-looking reporters.

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault is playing with Phil Mickelson in the LIV Golf Tulsa pro-am.



(Yes, he took a breakfast ball. Yes, @TJEckertKTUL is OK) pic.twitter.com/X2SzViD3nz — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) May 11, 2023

If you enjoyed that, you’ll really get a kick from TJ Eckert’s view as it was his camera that got popped by Mark Daigneault. For comedic relief, though, Eckert lets out a much-deserved laugh after the impact.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault playing with Phil Mickelson in the LIV Tulsa Pro-Am.



Opening tee shot? Off my camera. 😳#LIVGolf #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/55DigdqpRk — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) May 11, 2023

Daigneault finished second in the NBA’s Coach of the Year award to the winner in Sacramento’s Mike Brown. He did so by leading OKC to a 40-42 record and within a game of making it out of the Play-In Tournament. That’s a 16-game improvement from a season ago and far exceeded many analyst’s expectations for the Thunder from around the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his best season in what was Daigneault’s third campaign. He made his first All-Star appearance with averages of 31.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 51% from the field. He also finished fifth in the entire NBA in MVP voting.

With him bringing such promise to the franchise, Mark Daigneault might be better suited to stay on the court and away from the links. All camera people might be better off if he does so as well.

JJ Redick interviewed for Toronto Raptors head coaching job

JJ Redick had an impressive on-court career, and he’s equalling it with his off-court ventures since retiring in 2021.

The 15-year NBA veteran made his name with his basketball smarts and three-point shooting ability. He did so as a member of numerous franchises. However, Redick’s name has stayed in the public eye, perhaps even more so than during his playing days, since he’s become a member of the basketball media.

Redick has been seen all over ESPN, a prominent figure on their litany of NBA-centered coverage. He’s had his viral moments arguing with Stephen A. Smith on First Take, and schooled some of ESPN’s best and brightest on more than one occasion.

Evidently, that’s piqued the interest of the Toronto Raptors. The lone NBA franchise north of the border is looking for its next head coach after dismissing Nick Nurse. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Redick is one of their premier candidates.