Paolo Banchero, NBA rookies learn fate for 2023 Rookie of the Year

The NBA has named their 2023 Rookie of the Year award winner, choosing Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero. Banchero took the award home with a dominant margin, earning 98 out of 100 first-place votes. The maximum amount of points available for a player in voting is 500 — and Banchero took 494 total.

Following him in voting was runner-up Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Utah Jazz star Walker Kessler came in third place, as well as picking up the only first-place votes that Banchero didn’t receive.

Final scoring was broken down as Banchero (494 points), Williams (241 points) and Kessler (114 points).

PAOLO BANCHERO WINS THE 2023 NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD 🏆 pic.twitter.com/W8pWAa4yaM — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2023

The former No. 1 overall pick of last year’s draft, Banchero burst onto the scene in a huge way this season. He averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on the year as a rookie. His overall impact was clear on the court, but his scoring set him apart from the rest of his class.

Banchero led all rookies in scoring this year, crossing the 20-point mark in 40 games. Additionally, Banchero posted six 30-point games — establishing himself as a scoring threat and the focal point of the Magic offense. He is now the third Magic rookie to win the award, following Shaquille O’Neal and Mike Miller.

Three other players received votes during rookie of the year voting — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey.

The NBA continues to give out their regular season hardware as the playoffs have begun, naming Banchero on Tuesday. Lauri Markkanen recently was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. Jaren Jackson Jr. earned Defensive Player of the Year, while De’Aaron Fox earned Clutch Player of the Year.

Additionally, Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was named Sixth Man of the Year. Coach of the Year was awarded to Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown — an award that came in the midst of a difficult playoff series with the Golden State Warriors. The NBA has yet to award the league Most Valuable Player, as well as revealing their All-NBA, All-Defense and All-Rookie teams for the season.