Phil Jackson Hasn’t Watched NBA Since Bubble, Calls It Too Political

Has the NBA crossed the line from entertainment into politics? Legendary head coach Phil Jackson, who won 11 championships in the league, believes that’s the case. As a result, he’s no longer watching professional basketball.

Jackson made a recent appearance on the Tetragrammaton podcast to talk about the current state of the NBA. He doesn’t appear to be a huge fan of the sport at the moment.

“I am not enjoying the game; that’s too bad. There’s a whole generation that doesn’t like the game. No, I don’t (watch basketball). I watched the game evolve, and then they went into the lockout year and did something that was kind of wanky; they did a bubble down in Orlando,” Jackson said.

Jackson, of course, is referencing the “NBA Bubble” in Orlando during the COVID-19 pandemic. The league figured out a way to play games while the rest of the sports world was put on hold.

But Jackson revealed he wasn’t a fan of how the league went about handling its business. He didn’t hold back in his comments, either.

“All the teams that could qualify went down there and stayed down there, no audience, and they had things on their back like ‘Justice’ and a funny thing happened like ‘Justice went to the basket and Equal Opportunity knocked him down,'” Jackson said. “Some of my grandkids thought it was pretty funny to play up those names; I couldn’t watch that.”

Phil Jackson Says Politics Should Stay Out of Sports

Jackson is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports. He won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and five more during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. But even a championship victory from one of his former organizations didn’t bring PJ back to the game.

The Lakers claimed the NBA title during the COVID year, but Jackson couldn’t get over the league’s political stances.

“The Lakers won that year. They even had slogans on the floor and the baseline,” Jackson said. “It was trying to cater to an audience or trying to bring a certain audience to the game, and they didn’t know it was turning other people off. People want to see sports as non-political. Politics stays out of the game; it doesn’t need to be there.”

Jackson, 77, hasn’t coached in the NBA since the 2010-11 season. While most basketball gurus will watch the sport no matter what, it doesn’t sound like the 11-time champion has any desire to return to the game anytime soon.