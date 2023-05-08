Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addresses on-court spat with Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is clearing the air regarding a brief tussle he was in with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. While many are talking about the incident, Ishbia says it shouldn’t be the focus.

During Sunday night’s game, there was a bit of a scrum as the ball went into the stands. Ishbia, sitting courtside, got a little too close to Jokic during a dead ball and the NBA superstar gave the Suns owner a slight shove back to his seat.

Ishbia then sold it pretty well, drawing a technical foul on Jokic for the action.

Monday morning, Ishbia released a statement on the situation. He says the only focus should be on the series between the Suns and Nuggets.

“Great wins for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!” Ishbia wrote on Twitter. “That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last night’s incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”

Ishbia appears to be forgiving towards Jokic in his tweet. However, there’s probably some posturing occurring so that the owner does not receive a fine or face any punishment from the league for his actions on Sunday.

We’ll see if anything more comes of the situation that unfolded on Sunday.

The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124 to even the series at 2-2. The two teams return to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday with tip-off set for 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

‘NBA on TNT’ crew weighs in on Jokic-Ishbia incident

When an incident unfolds like what we saw between Jokic and Ishbia Sunday night, the NBA on TNT crew is always going to provide great perspective. It’s why the show is one of the best in sports.

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith both weighed in on what unfolded Sunday night.

“I don’t understand why he got a technical,” Barkley said. Smith then chimed in, saying, “I would guarantee (Jokic) did not know, first he was an owner.”

“He shouldn’t have gotten a technical,” Barkley continued. “If (Ishbia) had been a regular fan, he’d have gotten tossed. … If another fan wouldn’t have let the ball go, he would’ve gotten tossed.”

Both Smith and Shaquille O’Neal agreed that Jokic shouldn’t have been hit with a technical foul for his actions.