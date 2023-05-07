Ray Allen graduates from UConn, poses for epic picture with fellow students

30 years after attending his first class at the University of Connecticut (UConn), NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen is a college graduate.

The 47-year-old was among those filed into the Gampel Pavilion for the commencement ceremony Sunday. Allen, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies, posed for an epic photo with his fellow Class of 2023 graduates just under his retired jersey in the rafters.

Ray Allen with his fellow UConn graduates under his retired jersey is an iconic photo 💙



(via @NutmegNews) pic.twitter.com/WdXqg1Cwgl — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) May 7, 2023

Allen told the Hartford Courant he felt inspired sitting and chatting with his fellow graduates.

“When I was in school there was a couple of RAs that were in their 30s and I thought, Wow, they’re still in school. It’s never too late to learn,” Allen said. “This day isn’t about me, it’s about the people that helped me along the way to finish this mission, be on this journey to graduate from college… These kids are on their individual journeys, so I was so inspired to be sitting next to them and talking to them.”

Allen spent three years at UConn (1993-96), becoming a highly sought after NBA prospect. A consensus first-team All-American and Big East Player of the Year in 1996, Allen averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during his time with the Huskies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves made Allen the fifth overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft before immediately trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent 18 seasons in the NBA with four teams (Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat). Allen appeared in 10 All-Star games and became a two-time NBA champion.

Ray Allen finishes personal journey

Allen said he began taking classes in 2008 while with the Celtics. He ramped up his studies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic when the world shut down. In addition, Allen watched his daughter Tierra, who played volleyball at Quinnipiac, become the first in his family to graduate. Allen said watching her graduate fueled him to keep going.

“It just kept me with that fire burning inside my belly to make sure that I continued through on that mission and didn’t lose sight of it, because you become apathetic toward it and it doesn’t matter. And then you make up reasons why you’ll never do it, why it doesn’t matter,” Allen said. “For me I just wanted to make sure that I kept it in the background of my brain so hopefully one day, when things work out – and that’s what happened.

“She inspired me because I saw her graduate and now my kids see me graduate, my son is 18, he’s about to graduate from high school and move on to college. So now they’ll forever remember these moments. They’ve been in this building when my jersey was retired. So this building, it not only means athletic, but it also symbolizes academic as well.”