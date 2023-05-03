Shaq plays practical joke on Kenny Smith, wins race despite bad hip

It’s not Inside the NBA unless there’s a prank involved. And this week’s trick involved Shaq making Kenny Smith look ever so silly.

And it was all about a button, as in hit the button to keep Smith in his chair. That way, Shaq could win the race to the wall. Yes, it all sounds trivial, but there needs to be fun or else the NBA season can turn so very tedious.

So what are we talking about? On Tuesday night’s edition of Inside the NBA, Smith was supposed to go to the wall to discuss some highlights from the two playoff games. The Knicks beat the Heat in one, while the Lakers knocked off the Warriors, the defending NBA champs, in the late matchup.

But Smith couldn’t get up out of his chair. “First of all, my chair is booby trapped,” he declared.

Then we see Shaq, wearing a silver suit, racing to the wall. He was hard to miss as he walked as fast as he could. And we know he was trying so hard, given that he’s weeks removed from hip surgery. That led to much laughter on the set.

Back to Smith, who still was complaining about the chair. “It doesn’t spin, so I can’t … I can not spin out.” Then Ernie Johnson acknowledges the big man’s achievement. “Congratulations Shaq, bad hip and all.”

By this time, Shaq is back at the desk. He leans over and hits a button and nods towards Smith. “Now you are unlocked, go ahead.”

Smith was incredulous at the prank. “You have a button that unlocked my chair? You’re killing me. But that’s genius. No lie, that may be the best one.” That’s when Shaq shows off a remote button set up. Sure enough, he’d locked Smith’s chair. But Johnson had no issues spinning around and sprinting.

As you think about tonight’s vintage playoff matchup between the 76ers and the Celtics, have a look at Tuesday’s joke. What’s in store for tonight?

"Who comes up with this stuff man?!" 😂😭



Shaq used a button to lock Kenny's chair to win the race to the board 💀 pic.twitter.com/cttL9KUFVY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 2, 2023

Inside the NBA is part highlight show with a heavy dose of personality. And they are all about pranking each other. Last month, they made Charles Barkley look bad as he placed his hand inside a mystery box. (He touched another hand. Scream).

But if you’d like a refresher on the show, google pranks and Inside the NBA. Youtube is full of the moments. Last week, Shaq was the butt of the joke. He picked the Hawks to win. So as part of his schtick, he cawed like a hawk and he even brought a bird toy on set. But after he finished, the crew dumped red and white feathers on him.

Shaq, 51, had hip replacement surgery in March. But he was back at the gym and on set in April. It was good to see him hustle to finish off his prank.