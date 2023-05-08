Shaq sends apology to Devin Booker after Suns take Game 4 vs. Nuggets

Devin Booker has been on an unreal heater during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Now, after Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, it has now reached a level where Shaq has apologized to the Suns guard for being unfamiliar with his game.

Shaquille O’Neal begged his pardon on TNT following Phoenix’s 129-124 win over the Denver Nuggets that tied their series at 2-2. He shared regret for doubting Booker’s ability to keep playing at the level he has been on but, to a degree, is happy he was incorrect for the benefit of the series.

“Devin Booker? I’m sorry. I owe you an apology,” Shaq said. “I got on TV and said you wouldn’t go 20-25 again. (But) you messed around and went 14-18, 3-4.”

“So, sir, I apologize,” said O’Neal. “Love the way you’re playing and now we have a series.”

Devin Booker tied Kevin Durant as the Sun’s leading scorer with 36 points. He did so on 77.8% shooting from the field, 75% from three, and 83.3% from the charity stripe while also dishing 12 assists and grabbing six rebounds.

For the 2023 postseason, D-Book is now averaging 36.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in over 42 minutes per game in Phoenix’s nine contests. He is also shooting the cover off of the basketball with splits of 61.7% from the field, 51% from deep, and 87% from the free throw line.

Booker and his game have often been compared to Shaq’s former Hall of Fame sidekick. Still, even he had to correct himself for being skeptical about his play. It’s now on Book, though, to keep that degree of performance up with the series headed back to Denver for Game 5.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia addresses on-court spat with Nikola Jokic

Mat Ishbia is clearing the air regarding a brief tussle he was in with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. While many are talking about the incident, Ishbia says it shouldn’t be the focus.

During Sunday night’s game, there was a bit of a scrum as the ball went into the stands. Ishbia, sitting courtside, got a little too close to Jokic during a dead ball and the NBA superstar gave the Suns owner a slight shove back to his seat.

On Monday morning, Ishbia released a statement on the situation. He says the only focus should be on the series between the Suns and Nuggets.

Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!

That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns! — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) May 8, 2023

We’ll just wait and see now if anything more comes of the situation that unfolded on Sunday.