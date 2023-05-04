The conversation on the Inside the NBA set turned to football Wednesday night when Charles Barkley mistakenly brought up Jalen Ramsey’s name when discussing the NBA playoffs.

Barkley was talking about the Knicks-Heat series and meant to say the name of Knicks starting point guard Jalen Brunson.

Instead, he mentioned Jalen Ramsey, who is a cornerback for the Dolphins.

After the error, there was a little more football talk and the Inside the NBA crew played an old video of Shaquille O’Neal laying out Barkley.

Chuck got JACKD up pic.twitter.com/FuTtX0Gc8q — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 4, 2023

On the video, Barkley catches a football pass and is immediately hit by O’Neal.

As the video played, Shaq said: “Watch this, look at that. LSU defense right there” and hummed the Tigers’ fight song.

Fellow analyst Kenny Smith replied: “Now neither one of y’all could do that.”

Shaq disagreed: “Yea we can,” he said.

Inside the NBA background

O’Neal played basketball at LSU from 1989-1992, before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft.

He now appears on the Inside the NBA set with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson throughout the NBA season. The 51-year-old has been on the show since 2011.

The NBA playoffs are currently in the conference semifinals. Series now taking place include Warriors-Lakers and Nuggets-Suns in the Western Conference and Celtics-76ers and Knicks-Heat in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers are leading the Warriors 1-0, with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday night at 9 p.m.

The Celtics and 76ers are tied 1-1, with Game 3 coming up Friday at 7:30 p.m. Also on Friday, the Nuggets and Suns will play Game 3 at 10 p.m. Denver leads that series 2-0.

On Saturday, the Knicks and Heat will resume their series at 3:30 p.m. The series is currently tied 1-1.

Barkley, Smith and O’Neal will break down the action throughout the playoffs.

Shaq plays practical joke on Kenny Smith

There is always something fun happening on the Inside the NBA set, which is why basketball fans love it.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday night, Shaquille O’Neal played a joke on fellow analyst Kenny Smith.

With the two set to race to the board to break down the NBA action, O’Neal had it set up so that Smith could not leave. O’Neal raced to the wall as Smith sat there looking on.

“First of all, my chair is booby trapped,” Smith declared. “It doesn’t spin, so I can’t … I can not spin out.”

As Smith was stuck, Shaq raced to the wall, just a few weeks removed from hip surgery.

Host Ernie Johnson acknowledged the big man’s achievement as he looked on. “Congratulations Shaq, bad hip and all.”

Charles Barkley also got a good laugh out of the incident.

By that time, Shaq was back at the desk. He leaned over and hit a button, while nodding towards Smith. “Now you are unlocked, go ahead,” he said, leading to plenty of laughter.