Shaquille O’Neal Loses It After Charles Barkley Drops Innuendo on ‘Inside the NBA’

Few shows, especially when it comes to sports, push the envelope quite like ‘Inside The NBA‘. There’s a reason the desk featuring Ernie Johnson, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal are as beloved as they are, especially with the antics we saw on display once again last night.

In between last night’s games on TNT, Charles Barkley made a comment about weighing options but, in doing so, used a combination of a phrase and hand gesture that implicated something far more comical. Then, with O’Neal being the childish jokester of the group, he couldn’t help but cover his face and laugh until Johnson had to send it to commercial break.

At this point, we're convinced they place bets with each other to incorporate certain phrases into the show 💀 pic.twitter.com/WxlYleEI8N — Outsider (@outsider) April 20, 2023

“He said it!,’ exclaimed Shaq as he explained his laughable behavior towards the end of the segment.

Again, it’s not as if this is anything new. The Emmy-winning show has been giving us great analysis mixed with these kinds of laughs, especially since the addition of Shaquille O’Neal in 2011, for years upon years now. Whether it’s your kind of humor or it flies right over your head, you can tell this group has genuine fun together on the broadcast and, considering all things, that doesn’t look as though it’ll be stopping on TNT any time soon.

Shaquille O’Neal Finally Gets Served in FTX Lawsuit After Avoiding Lawyers

Shaquille O’Neal is known to accept the occasional dollar in order to promote a certain brand or company. The big fella gets around in the advertising world, let’s say. In recent years, he even partnered with crypto company FTX and promoted their brand.

However, a class action lawsuit against the company named him, according to Forbes.

“(Shaquille) O’Neal was named in a class-action suit filed last November. Which came in a Florida federal district court by Oklahoma resident and FTX retail investor Edwin Garrison. He claimed he opened an account with the exchange after ‘being exposed to’ celebrity endorsements,” the magazine wrote.

Except the problem is that none of the process servers could seem to get ahold of Shaq to actually serve him his legal papers.

But, alas, the process servers were finally able to trap Shaquille O’Neal and serve him his legal notice. The Moskowitz Law Firm announced Sunday in a tweet that they finally found O’Neal and served him. Here was that post:

“UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served Shaq outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service. We made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit.”

At last, the Moskowitz firm was finally able to find and serve one of the largest men on the planet. Not only is Shaquille O’Neal seven feet tall and probably 300 pounds or heavier. He’s also on television several nights a week. He’s in commercials all the time, as we mentioned. Even with security on the lookout, there’s no way it should be this hard to serve papers. After all, he’s an immense man who lives as public a life as any celebrity does.