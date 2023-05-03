Shaq rips Dillon Brooks, offers blunt reality check after Memphis Grizzlies announcement

After grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons during the NBA playoffs, it seems like Dillon Brooks will not be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies next season. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Grizzlies informed Brooks that they will not be resigning him “under any circumstances.”

Early in the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff series versus the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks snagged headlines for his antics on and off the court centered around provoking four-time Finals MVP and 19-time All-Star LeBron James.

But as the Lakers began to gain control of the series and eventually win, Brooks’ antics and effectiveness on the court decreased significantly, which clearly did not sit well with the Memphis organization or basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who spoke about Brooks’ exile from the Grizzlies on ‘The Big Podcast’.

“He didn’t play well enough to be acting like that,” O’Neal said. “So now he’s either gonna be out the league or he’s gonna have to check himself before he wreck himself.”

Spice Adams, who was also on the show, asked Shaq if he really thinks Brooks will be out of the NBA following his falling out with the Grizzles. Which O’Neal said yes to, further enforcing his point about Brooks’ future.

“Who’s gonna sign him?” O’Neal asked. “He’s not athletic, he ain’t jumping out the gym, and his jumper ain’t like that. His jumper ain’t like that and it happens.”

In the last four games of the playoff series, Brooks averaged nine points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 29% shooting from the field and 23.6% from three-point range. There’s no doubt that he left a bad taste in the mouth of NBA community on and off the court this season, and it will be interesting to see what his basketball future holds.

Dillon Brooks Antics

After the Grizzlies tied the first-round playoff series 1-1, Brooks began to talk a big game.

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks said following the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win, “I poke bears, I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points). I let him know that you can’t take me one-on-one. You haven’t, you can go look at the film. He doesn’t really take me one on one until that moment. When I’m on that floor, you’re just another player to me. I don’t care who you are. You’re just 6-8, 270 pounds and you’re a basketball player.”

Brooks brought his trash talk to the court, provoking James verbally in person along with in the media. But he took things too far in Game 3 when he was ejected for striking James below the belt in the groin.

His play would continue to decline during the series along with his trash talk, so much so that he received a $25,000 fine for skipping media toward the end of the series. Brooks clearly became a distraction for the Grizzlies, and during exit meetings, they agreed it would be best for both sides to have a fresh start according to Charania.