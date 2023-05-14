When you’re involved in a Game 7 situation, you’ll do just about anything to win. Sixers’ reserve Georges Niang went as far as trying to physically restrain Celtics star Jaylen Brown from running down the court during Sunday’s NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.

Midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 7 in Boston, Brown saved the ball from going out of bounds near Philadelphia’s bench. As he attempted to run down the court, Niang grabbed Brown’s leg.

Brown then walked back over to the bench and stared Niang down. NBA official Scott Foster initially slapped only Brown with a technical foul for the incident. Then Niang received one.

That’s not a common thing you’ll see in an NBA game. And in a situation where every possession matters, it feels like a really bone-headed move on behalf of Niang. But it kind of worked out.

Both players were assessed technical fouls. So, it really didn’t hurt Philadelphia in the long run.

The winner of Game 7 advances to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The first game of that series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.