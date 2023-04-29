Steph Curry shows love to new Carolina Panthers draft pick Bryce Young during Warriors warmup

Perhaps the world’s most famous Carolina Panthers fan, Stephen Curry, honored his favorite NFL team’s new quarterback before Friday night’s Game 6 against the Sacramento Kings.

In the video a bit further down, you can see Curry holding what appears to be a bundled-up shirt while stalking around the corner of the court during warmups. “QB1…Bryce Young,” he howled before getting into a quarterback stance like he was taking a snap. He and a few other members of the team then ran a mock play, where Curry hurled his laundry in a mimic of Young.

Take a look:

“QB1. Bryce Young.”



Steph Curry shows love to the newest member of his Carolina Panthers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PzXTMpLZXJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 28, 2023

And that’s Curry honoring the newly-minted Panthers franchise QB. Don’t pay too close attention to where that pass ended up, because it seemed to land about five rows into the bleachers and couldn’t even be seen on camera. He’s certainly better at tossing basketballs, not balled-up shirts, and Panther fans everywhere hope that’s not a true Bryce Young impression.

It was all in good fun, but sheesh, that pass was a nightmare. Regardless, it is good to see Steph Curry celebrating the young Crimson Tide star coming to his favorite football team.

As for the game last night, Sacramento handed Golden State an embarrassing loss. The defending champs were up 3-2 and at home with a chance to end the series, but the Kings just beat ’em like a drum thanks to their rendition of the 2017 Kentucky backcourt. Malik Monk scored 28 points and Fox followed him with 26 to once again lay a smackdown on a California team in the postseason.

More on Curry and Panthers fandom

Of course, Steph is a Carolina fan because he was mostly raised in Charlotte, where his father Dell played for the Hornets for a long time and eventually joined their broadcast crew after his career ended.

However, Charlotte is not Curry’s birthplace. That, in a freakish coincidence, is Akron, Ohio — the same city where LeBron James was born and raised. What was in the water over there, huh? But even crazier, LeBron and Steph were born in the exact same hospital in Akron, just in different years.

At the time of Steph’s birth, Dell was in his last season as a member of the Cavaliers nearby in Cleveland — also, coincidentally, the team LeBron James was on when he faced Dell’s son in the NBA Finals for four straight seasons. A lot of strange history intertwined before these two stars, definitely the two biggest of the last decade. And they’re one game away from possibly meeting each other yet again in the postseason.