Stephen A Smith Absolutely Shreds Kawhi Leonard on ‘First Take’

It’s hard to come for a player that has two championships, earned two Finals MVPs, and is already on the list as one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players. Even so, considering the latest load-management and injury issue with LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, Stephen A. Smith has had enough.

Smith criticized Leonard, his availability, and the spotlight upon him during a segment of First Take this morning. He said that, considering all things, Leonard is ‘one of the worst superstars (basketball) has ever seen’ due to his unreliability, specifically since arriving in Los Angeles.

"Kawhi Leonard should be on the list of one of the worst superstars this game has ever seen." —@stephenasmith 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q9dzgDiSxz — First Take (@FirstTake) April 21, 2023

“In 2019, Kawhi Leonard played all 24 postseason games for the Toronto Raptors. Since that time, Kawhi Leonard has played 26 total playoff games for the Clippers,” Smith started. “I don’t know how many people are going to say this but I’m going to say it. Kawhi Leonard should be on the list of one of the worst superstars this game has ever seen.”

“That’s right. I said it. Because anybody that watches basketball knows I’m obviously not talking about his skills,” continued Stephen A. Smith. “We know the brother is big time. We know that, as a talent, he’s a superstar…He is that dude. But, when you talk about a superstar that is unreliable, I want somebody to point me out somebody more flagrant than him. You’re load managing him all through the season, he takes every perk imaginable.”

“(It’s) unreliability…We know that the injuries are legitimate. They’re not fake. We got that…But when you think about his personality? Selling the game, promoting the game, promoting the Clippers franchise? Being available?…It’s a damn shame that this man is who they have to rely on. Because you just can’t rely on him,” said Smith. “(He’s) one of the worst superstars to have that I have ever seen in sports. (He) truly is.”

Woof. That was brutal. Still, there is a level of truth within Stephen A.’s rant.

Before the ’17-’18 season, Kawhi Leonard was a pretty reliable player. However, with injuries just before and during that season, he played in only nine games. In his five seasons since with the Raptors and Clippers, he has only reached 60 games once, which was his lone season in Toronto four years ago

In his four seasons as a Clipper, he hasn’t appeared in more than 57 games. That includes missing the entire ’20-’21 season due to injury. It also includes playoff games, much like Thursday night’s surprise absence in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain that led to Stephen A. Smith’s rant this morning.

Again, there’s little questioning Kawhi Leonard when it comes to him on the court. He even showed it in the first two games of LA’s current series with averages of 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 54.6% shooting from the field and 60% from three. Even so, it’s always a matter of when he’s going to miss time, not if, which has unfortunately led his reputation to take a significant hit in some eyes.