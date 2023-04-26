ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is known for his fiery takes. Lately, NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard has been at the center of his takes. Recently, that included calling Leonard one of the NBA’s “worst superstars.”

Now, Smith has upped the ante, calling on Leonard to retire from the NBA entirely.

“Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers should force Kawhi Leonard to retire,” Stephen A. Smith said. “I’m done. He needs to go home. Okay? It’s over.”

—@stephenasmith — First Take (@FirstTake) April 26, 2023

“I’m not in any way questioning the legitimacy of Kawhi Leonard’s injury. As a matter of fact, I’m fully embracing it. I’ve heard very, very alarming stories about his health.”

Stephen A. Smith went on to say that he is not questioning how hard Kawhi Leonard works. He’s also not questioning his talent or desire to play. Instead, he did point out that Leonard already misses tons of time and stays as far from the spotlight as possible.

“He couldn’t go last year at all,” Stephen A. Smith said. “He couldn’t go this year when it counted. In the past he couldn’t go when it counted.”

Now ranting, Smith pointed out that Leonard plays great and never appears to get hurt. Then, the next day, it’s announced that he isn’t going to be available. Nobody necessarily knows why and it’s all based on stories.

At the same time as this rant, Shams Charania reported that Leonard has a torn meniscus.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2023

“The end result is, to me, it should be the end,” Smith continued. “And I say that because I called some league officials this morning and I wanted to know specifically, what can you do to get rid of Kawhi Leonard and make sure he gets his money…just give him his money and go. Because you can’t rely on him.”

Kawhi Leonard’s sister was given a life sentence in prison

During his rant about Kawhi Leonard, Stephen A. Smith noted that Leonard is going through family trouble. That’s because Kimesha Williams, the older sister of Leonard, was sentenced to life in prison.

Williams, along with another woman, was given the sentence following a conviction for a murder that was committed in 2019.

Apparently, the pair were in a casino looking for someone to rob. The 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad became their target, who had $1,000 in her purse. The pair attacked her in a bathroom, violently. She suffered a fractured skull and was found bleeding. According to prosecutors, she also suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Afaf Anis Assad died three days later.