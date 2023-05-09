The University of Texas community has grieved the loss of Lance Blanks over the past few days. Known for his work with the basketball program, Blanks was from the Woodlands, TX, and spent two seasons in Austin.

On Tuesday, Blanks’ daughter revealed her father took his own life. She revealed the suicide through a letter written via ESPN, where she went on to remember her father. While some people will have more questions, Riley Blanks Reed is looking to celebrate the Longhorn legend’s life.

“People will want more information, she said. “But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don’t need to. All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him and pour our love into the family that made him happy.”

Riley Blanks Reed went on to honor her father with a lengthy letter, talking about their relationship and what he meant to her. Being the oldest daughter of the family, she was born right as Blanks began his career in the NBA in 1990.

Blanks was born on Sept. 9, 1996, and lived to be 56 years old. His death was announced on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Plenty of people throughout the community have sent out thoughts and prayers while praying for the Blanks family.

Lance Blanks enjoys successful career with Texas as player, Phoenix Suns in front office

Blanks originally began his college playing days at the University of Virginia. He went out to the east coast but eventually returned to the Lone Star State to play for Texas. Due to his performances, Blanks was eventually inducted into the Texas Athletics’ Longhorn Hall of Honor in 2007.

In two seasons with Texas, Blanks averaged 20 points, five rebounds, 3.7 assists, and three steals per game. He was truly a do-it-all type of player for the Longhorns.

Blanks still has his name at the top of one program record, having 111 steals during the 1988-1989 season. Roderick Anderson (101 steals) is the only other Texas player to record over 100 in a single season.

Eventually playing in the NBA for a few years, Blanks made his mark on the league as the Phoenix Suns’ general manager. For three seasons, he was in charge but the franchise was not able to make the playoffs.

Blanks then got into the media side of the world, working with Longhorn Network throughout the final three years of his life.