Trae Young wants Janet Jackson at Hawks-Celtics game following concert kerfuffle

After the Atlanta Hawks extended their first-round series with a win in Boston, Trae Young called for Janet Jackson to come watch Game 6 in person. The legendary artist was booked by State Farm Arena to begin a series of performances in Atlanta starting Thursday night.

The Hawks then survived elimination in Game 5, forcing the awkward double booking between Game 6 and Jackson’s concert. Instead, Jackson’s show was pushed back to Friday night — allowing for Game 6. Young previously made a statement on the court as the Hawks played in Boston down 3-1 in the series.

After draining a dramatic game-winner to extend the series, Young clearly isn’t finished letting people know about it.

“Sorry not sorry to this LEGEND,” said Young on Twitter about Jackson’s concert rescheduling. “Hope she can be at the game now!”

Trae Young invites Janet Jackson to Game 6

The situation with Jackson’s concert being booked on the same night as the potential Game 6 drew extra attention to the Hawks’ heroics in TD Garden. The Celtics were able to finish their first-round series in front of the home fans. With Jackson’s tour kicking off back in Atlanta, State Farm Arena’s decision makers must have felt conflicted — and they were left in a scramble as Atlanta shocked Boston.

Young played 44 minutes in the game — without co-star Dejounte Murray who was suspended. Young dropped 38 points and 13 assists, making five three-point shots out of 13 attempts. However, the biggest shot came in the final seconds of the game.

Young pulled up from well beyond the three-point line for a shot while trailing by one point. He drained it, giving the Hawks a two-point lead with less than two seconds on the clock. As he walked away from the shot, he pulled off his signature “shiver” celebration.

“(The concert) will be moved to Friday,” the NBA said after the schedule resolution. “All tickets for Thursday’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to change their plans.”

Jackson is starting her latest tour off in Atlanta and was supposed to play three consecutive nights in Atlanta. Following her Friday night show, she will be heading to Memphis to play at the Fed Ex Forum.

Thankfully, if the Grizzles are playing at home on Wednesday and if they can push it to a Game 7, it will take place on Sunday. It’s just a one-time thing and NBA and Jackson fans do not have to get upset with one another.