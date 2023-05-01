Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking tribute on daughter Gigi’s 17th birthday

Sometimes it doesn’t feel as though it’s been three years since the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant. Still, the world has kept turning and, with another anniversary for the family here, Vanessa Bryant has shared a message to the child she lost.

May 1st, 2023 marks what would have been Gigi’s 17th birthday. With that in mind, she shared a message today on Instagram to express the family’s never-ending love for her to this day.

Vanessa Bryant and Nike also used today’s date as a way to honor Gigi with the release of the Kobe IV Protro ‘Mambacita’. Bryant’s shoes are among the most popular throughout basketball but, considering the customization of these towards Gianna, this pair is even more special.

The Kobe IV Protro “Mambacita” celebrates Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s 17th birthday. We dare you to #PlayGigisWay, to be competitive, joyful, and curious and never take any opportunity for granted, just like Gigi.



Available starting 5.1 on SNKRS in select regions. pic.twitter.com/j4MH8j5gP2 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 28, 2023

When it comes to devastating events like these, dates like today are often the hardest on those who still live through them. Still, with this post and these new kicks, it’s safe to say that the Bryants have once again found the right way to honor the legacies of their beloved husband/father and daughter/sister.

Vanessa Bryant gives us a look at the collection for the launch of the “Gigi” Nike Kobe 4 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NubbukqIVP — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) April 28, 2023

Dillon Brooks fined by the NBA following Memphis’ loss to the Lakers

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks Sunday for violating the league’s media access policy during the Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The league levied a $25,000 fine against Brooks, per the official press release.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/WqITrOD3ly — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 30, 2023

Dillon Brooks, 27, did not make himself available to the media after each of the Grizzlies’ road losses in Los Angeles. He came out guns blazing to begin the series, however, becoming a major storyline within the series after his comments regarding Lakers small forward LeBron James following Memphis’ Game 2 victory.

“I don’t care — he’s old,” Brooks said when asked about a heated exchange of words between the two during that game, via ESPN. “I was waiting for that, I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5, he wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He shouldn’t have said that earlier on. I poke bears. I don’t respect anyone until they come and give me 40.”