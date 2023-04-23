Chris Webber’s infamous blunder in the 1993 NCAA Championship Game lives on. This time at the NBA level. During Game 4 of the Warriors-Kings series on Sunday, Golden State star Steph Curry nearly cost his team the game with a Webber-like mistake.

Golden State owned a 126-121 advantage with under 45 seconds to play in the contest. Curry got trapped in the backcourt and called timeout as a way to avoid an 8-second violation. But the Warriors were out of timeouts.

Because a technical foul was assessed, Sacramento was able to pull within four points after a made free throw from Malik Monk. De’Aaron Fox then buried a 3-pointer with 28.1 seconds left to pull the Kings within one point.

Steph Curry called for a timeout, but the Warriors were out of timeouts. 😳



Curry — with a chance to remedy his mistake — then missed on a 16-foot jumper, giving Sacramento one last chance to win the game. Fortunately for Curry, Golden State’s defense came up with the stop.

Harrison Barnes missed the final 3-point attempt and the Warriors survived 126-125 to even the series at 2-2.

WARRIORS GET THE STOP.

Calling a timeout in that situation was a critical error from a savvy NBA veteran. Fortunately for Curry, the blunder didn’t cost Golden State the game.

Curry put up 32 points in Sunday’s win over Sacramento.

Draymond Green Returns to Action Following Game 3 Suspension

Though Golden State cruised to a 114-97 win over Sacramento in Game 3, the Warriors were happy to have Draymond Green back on the floor after serving a one-game suspension.

Green served a one-game suspension handed down by the NBA after stepping on the chest of Kings star Domantas Sabonis. He returned to action for Game 4 on Sunday.

His return was welcomed, scoring 12 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing seven assists in the victory. And the Warriors needed every bit of his production in the one-point win.

After missing Game 3 due to suspension, Green talked about his team’s performance without him.

“My guys played well,” Green said on his podcast. “My guys played really well, stepped up to the challenge. It was absolutely incredible to see. I hope everyone enjoyed the game the way I — I mean, I can’t say I really enjoyed the game, quite frankly.

“My fellas was in the dogfight … and just not being able to participate in that dogfight, that’s crushing because you just feel like you’re leaving them out there by themselves, leaving them astray, to just figure it out. So to not participate in that dogfight, that’s what bothers me the most. So I’m very thankful for the effort that guys put out there yesterday to save our season.”