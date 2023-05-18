YouTube TV goes down during closing minutes of Heat-Celtics, airing a Little Mermaid ad on repeat

Fans tuned in to watch the Heat and Celtics open what should be an exciting Eastern Conference Finals. However, for those watching on YouTube TV, the final minutes of the game were lost to the woes of technology.

That’s because during the closing minutes of game one, fans watching on YouTube TV dealt with a mistake, and instead watched an ad for The Little Mermaid on repeat instead. Unfortunately, as users described online, there were consistent issues beyond this throughout the game.

YouTube TV stopped working country-wide during the final minutes of Heat/Celtics tonight.



As live sports continue to move to streaming, these are the types of issues that can happen. These are also the types of issues that make fans tentative about completely moving on from cable, especially for moments like these.

YouTube acknowledged the issues and released a statement, saying, “If you have an issue watching the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, we’re aware of it & our team is working on a fix – thx so much for your patience!”

However, YouTube TV was not able to fix the issue before the end of the Celtics-Heat game. This could spell long-term trouble streaming live sports too. Recently, YouTube TV became the provider for NFL Sunday Ticket. That will cost an additional $449 and for those fans who purchase it, they expect to be able to watch their games.

All of this comes shortly after Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch criticized streaming Thursday Night Football. He said, “If I’m an NFL owner, that’s a disaster for me.”

Celtics star Jayson Tatum gifted the game seven ball to a young fan with cancer

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics was given the game seven game ball after his 51-point performance to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t want it, though. Instead, he gave it to Xavier Goncalves, a 10-year-old fan battling cancer.

Goncalves has rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of soft-tissue cancer. There is a tumor under his eyelid, going behind his eye and into his nasal cavity. So far, he has gone through three surgeries to try and remove it, 24 rounds of chemotherapy, and months of radiation treatment. He and Tatum have become close in recent months after a staff member at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for chemotherapy got in contact with the Celtics.

Tatum then invited Xavier to game seven and into the Celtics’ locker room. He decided that Xavier deserved the ball more than he did.

“I could tell he didn’t really know what to do,” Tatum said. “I was like, ‘Man, you’re in the Garden with me. You can go anywhere you want. Come on in.’”