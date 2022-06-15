NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal Pays Over $25,000 for Everyone’s Tab at a New York City Chinese Restaurant

According to Shaquille O’Neal’s Twitter bio, the former NBA star center says he performs “Random Acts of Shaqness.” On Sunday night in New York City, the big man treated an entire restaurant to one of those.

While on a date with a woman at the Jue Lan Club in Manhattan, Shaq ended up treating the entire restaurant of over 40 tables – plus the staff members – to dinner. In all, the bill totaled over $25,000, including an “extremely generous” tip. In true Shaq form, he asked the owner not to mention anything until he left the restaurant.

According to “spies” from Page Six, Shaq’s date did all the ordering. The two had Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura and chicken satay.

Shaquille O’Neal has been a commentator for the NBA on TNT for the past 12 seasons. The show – with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley – had its final episode of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on June 2. Looks like the four-time NBA Champion is starting his summer off with some good vibes.

Warriors Lead Celtics in the NBA Finals

It has been an incredibly exciting championship series between Golden State and Boston so far. Led by Andrew Wiggins’ team-high 26 points in Game 5, the Warriors took a 3-2 series lead. The Celtics will host Game 6 at TD Garden on Thursday night, with Boston in a must-win situation.

.@22wiggins put on a SHOW in Game 5 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lDmavDamzX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 14, 2022

With one more victory, the Warriors would win their seventh NBA title in franchise history. It would move the team into third place all-time, ahead of the Chicago Bulls who also have a half-dozen. Meanwhile, the Celtics are currently tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for most in NBA history, with 17 rings.

The current Golden State “dynasty” led by head coach Steve Kerr is looking for its fourth championship in the past eight seasons. The trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would tie Shaq with a fourth-career title.