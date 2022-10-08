NC State-Florida State Delayed Due to Issue With Stadium Lights

Fans at Carter-Finley Stadium are going to have to wait a little longer to see the No. 14 ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1) take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Saturday night in Raleigh.

The game, originally scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on the ACC Network, is under a game delay due to an issue with the stadium lights. Per Warchant, the game will begin 47 minutes after the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium come back on. Until then, fans in the stadium have been asked to leave the seating bowl and congregate to the concourse.

@SickosCommittee Reporting live from Carter-Finley. The lights are not working and they have asked us nicely to leave. pic.twitter.com/KoOOSn53JC — Carter Moore (@Carter81096144) October 8, 2022

UPDATE: We have lights! It appears the lights have been kicked back on and pregame warmups are a go. Kickoff for this ACC matchup will happen at 8:12 p.m ET.

NC State, Florida State Each Looking to Rebound

NC State is looking to rebound following its 30-20 loss to the No. 5 ranked Clemson Tigers (5-0) last week. Star quarterback Devin Leary finished 28-of-47 for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception — underwhelming by his lofty standards. The Wolfpack are 10th in the ACC in total offense, a mark that head coach Dave Doeren wants to see improve.

“We win a lot of 50/50 balls here, we have for a while,” Doeren said this week. “We need to get back to that. And it’s not just on the receivers or the tight ends or the backs. It’s the entire offense: give the quarterback a chance to make that throw and then go up and finish the play. I think that’s the thing we can improve on.

Florida State, meanwhile, saw themselves enter last Saturday’s matchup against the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1) ranked for the first time since 2018. The Seminoles dropped out of the rankings after losing to Wake Forest, 31-21. Head coach Mike Norvell said this week that he wants to see the Seminoles continue to get better.

“We know that we’ve got to go play our best game,” Norvell said. “That’s all I want to see our team do, is go out there and get better.”