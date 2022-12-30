NC State Radio Broadcaster Suspended for Comments He Made During Duke’s Mayo Bowl

NC State’s play-by-play radio announcer has been suspended indefinitely following comments he made during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The comment seemed to come out of nowhere and left many college football fans stunned as they listened along.

During the game between NC State and Maryland, Gary Hahn was doing a score update from around the nation. Giving an update on UCLA vs. Pitt in the Sun Bowl, the announcer made a strange comment, according to On3 Sports.

Learfield, the company that handles the broadcasting duties for NC State announced the suspension in an official statement.

“One other bowl game involving an ACC team going on, that’s the Sun Bowl. And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

Audio of the incident was captured by Keenan Willard of WRAL.

AUDIO: Here's the clip that got NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn suspended indefinitely.



“Amongst all the illegal aliens in El Paso,” he says before listing the score of the Sun Bowl.@WRAL pic.twitter.com/51Wh0sh4E2 — Keenan Willard (@KeenanWRAL) December 30, 2022

Hahn has been the voice of the NC State Wolfpack for football and basketball since 1991. He’s won multiple awards, including the North Carolina Sportscast of the Year in 2011 and 2020.

His employer, Learfield, released a statement about the suspension.

“Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” the statement from Annabelle Myers said.

When Hahn will be back from suspension is up in the air. This was clearly a massive mistake that fans and his own employer are taking very seriously.

NC State Falls in Duke’s Mayo Bowl to Maryland

So, as far as the game on the field, this one was close. Maryland and NC State were in a battle for the mayo. At least, that’s what we were all watching the game for. When you see all of the mayo they give out, people eat, and how much they dump on folks – it’s enough to make you feel a little sick.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl encapsulates the spirit of bowl season unlike any other. They are just doing things right over there.

This game went back and forth and gave us a solid finish. There was only one touchdown in the whole game, but it was still fun with all of the mayonnaise being thrown around. An extra point and a field goal were the deciding factors in this one.

Maryland took down NC State and went home with the trophy and all the Duke’s they could carry. Final score, 16-12.