NCAA Football Coach Faces Suspension After 2 Players Smoke Cigars During National Championship Celebration

A Division II college football program is going to have to figure out a new way to celebrate a national championship. Lighting up cigars after claiming back-to-back titles resulted in a head coach receiving a suspension from the NCAA.

Tony Annese, the head football coach at Ferris State (D-II in Michigan), has been suspended for the team’s next playoff game because two players smoked cigars after winning national championships in consecutive years. It really doesn’t sound like a big deal, does it? Certainly nothing that should warrant a suspension from the NCAA.

After all, the winner of the Tennessee-Alabama game smoke cigars in the locker room every year. A short video of Joe Burrow smoking a cigar after LSU’s title run in 2019 went viral without any consequences. So, what’s the difference?

The Division II National Championship Game was played at McKinney ISD Stadium in Texas — a high school facility. Tobacco products are banned from those facilities.

Per Football Scoop, Ferris State was hit with a fine after the first incident. But when it happened again, the NCAA decided to step in and suspend Annese.

Ferris State claimed national championships at the Division II level in 2021 and 2022. The Bulldogs defeated Valdosta State in 2021 (58-17) and Colorado Mines last season (41-14).

Ferris State Tony Annese Release Statements on NCAA Suspension

We can understand why the NCAA would want to prevent its programs from using tobacco at a high school facility, but a playoff game suspension seems a bit extreme. A regular season contest (maybe even two) seems more suitable.

But this is the NCAA we’re talking about.

After the NCAA announced the suspension, both Ferris State and head football coach Tony Annese released statements.

“I continue to be proud of the Ferris State University Football program and Coach Annese,” said athletic director Steve Brockelbank. “I understand the concerns raised by the NCAA and we accept the responsibility for our actions and we will work to ensure this does not happen again in the future.”

“We are committed to running a program representing the ideals and values of Ferris State University, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the NCAA,” Annese said. I understand the concerns raised by the NCAA. … As a coaching staff, each day leading up to the National Championship game, we had reminded our players that smoking cigars in celebration would not be allowed. My team was fully aware that the actions of the two payers were inappropriate.”