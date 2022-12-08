NCAA Grants Virginia Football Players Additional Year of Eligibility

Some University of Virginia football players have received an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA following the tragic shooting death of three of their teammates in November. UVA athletic director Carla Williams confirmed the news to the Charlottesville Daily Progress.

Players whose eligibility would’ve expired this season will be granted the option to return in 2023 by the NCAA, per On3. The Cavaliers canceled their final two games of the 2022 season after three players — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry — died in a campus shooting.

Virginia listed 13 players as “fifth-year seniors” or “graduate students” on the roster. Those individuals will have the option to return for an additional season, if they so choose.

The shooting that claimed the lives of Chandler, Davis and Perry occurred on Nov. 13. They had just returned from a field trip when former UVA football player Christopher Jones opened fire.

Virginia canceled the remaining games against Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech following the tragedy.

Virginia Awards Degrees Posthumously to Chandler, Davis and Perry

The University of Virginia recently awarded degrees posthumously to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. The degrees were first given to athletic director Carla Williams, who then presented them to the families.

“It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean,” Williams said, according to UVA Today.

Davis majored in African America and African studies, Chandler studied American studies and Perry double-majored in studio art and African American and African studies.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean, and Devin, and the others who were injured,” head coach Tony Elliott wrote in a statemen following the shooting. “These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends.”