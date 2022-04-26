ncaa-president-mark-emmert-announces-resignation

After 12 years at the helm of the NCAA, Mark Emmert, in conjunction with the athletic association, has announced his resignation. It will be effective June 2023. Emmert has been a controversial leader in college athletics. He has been noted as being resistant to change, and blocking reforms, among other things.

However, the NCAA President is proud of what he accomplished in his time. To his credit, he did see the implementation of Name, Image, and Likeness rules as well as reforming transfer procedures. Some would say it was a long time coming, but it did get done in the end.

NCAA Board of Governors Chair, John J. DeGioia, made an announcement that there was a mutual agreement, On3 reports. So, it appears this was a negotiated and thought-out process. Emmert has about one more year left to serve and then he will step down.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

It appears that there are different visions going on at the NCAA. DeGioia pointed out the “significant transitions” that are happening within college athletics and it seems like a time when the NCAA is ready to move forward. Emmert is 69 years old and after 12 years, it probably is time to move on and find a leader that can be confident in this new age of NIL and the transfer portal.

So, what’s next for the NCAA? That’s hard to say. But, the NCAA has Mark Emmert’s resignation and will look towards the future.

Clearly, college athletics are changing. Athletes can make money from their own image and likeness now. That means endorsement deals, autographs, t-shirts, and so much more. The transfer portal allows athletes to move to better situations or at least attempt to, and try and make a fresh start. It’s something that was needed a long time ago. Things like that, and more, likely led to this agreement.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next resident without disruption.”

Mark Emmert has now put his resignation in at the NCAA and things are going to move forward. He is going to have one last ride at the helm and that means one more season of each sport until he officially steps down. Emmert did oversee the ratification of the last new constitution that member schools voted on back in January. Something tells me it won’t be as hyped up as Coach K’s farewell tour this past season.