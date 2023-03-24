NCAA Tournament Team Forced to Change Hotels Due to Disgusting Hotel Room Condition

UConn might’ve been under the impression it received an invitation to the not-so-Sweet Sixteen after arriving in Las Vegas for March Madness earlier this week. According to a report, the Huskies got quite the welcome to Sin City when checking out their hotel rooms.

CTInsider.com reported that UConn walked into some unpleasant hotel conditions upon arrival in Vegas on Tuesday. Apparently, housekeeping hadn’t cleaned the rooms yet as dirt, vomit and much more remained.

Not exactly the ideal conditions for a team making a run in March Madness. But this otherwise-disgusting story does have some good news.

Fortunately, the team was able to get better accommodations. The NCAA books rooms for tournament teams in their regional locations. After UConn made it known that conditions weren’t suitable for an extended stay, it secured better rooms in a high-level hotel nearby.

“It’s not something we want to make a big deal out of,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said. “Everything worked out fine.”

To be fair, it does kind of sound like a Vegas welcome doesn’t it? It’s just not the type of accommodations you’d like to experience before an NCAA Tournament game. Or ever.

UConn reached the Sweet Sixteen by defeating Iona and St. Mary’s in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies play Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen game in Las Vegas.

John Daly Offers Arkansas’ Eric Musselman Tips for NCAA Tournament

When it comes to March Madness, teams do whatever it takes to win games. If that means dialing up a professional golfer for assistance — then damnit — that’s what it means.

But it wasn’t Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reaching out for advice. It was actually PGA Tour legend John Daly who wanted to extend a helping hand to assist his alma mater.

Through the season the Razorbacks struggled with free throw shooting, making just 69% of their attempts. Things have improved in the tournament, but Daly still offered some tips.

“You know, I mean he’s been texting me even drills,” Musselman said. “Like, he wanted our guys to get a putter out and hit a ball into a cup. We haven’t tried it yet. Luckily we’ve been making foul shots.

“But I know the state of Arkansas is on fire right now and I know John Daly’s pretty pumped up, too.”

The hogs reached the Sweet Sixteen with a win over Illinois in Round 1 and upsetting Kansas in the Round of 32. They helped contribute to the major chaos we’ve seen in this year’s tourney.