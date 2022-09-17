Nebraska Fans Sends Loud & Clear Message to Urban Meyer on ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

Nebraska fans know exactly who they want to replace Scott Frost as the head football coach, who was fired this past Sunday after the Cornhuskers’ 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2. During Fox‘s “Big Noon Kickoff,” which is in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, fans started a loud and robust “we want Urban” chant. That, of course, would be Urban Meyer.

It just so happened that Meyer is on the panel for “Big Noon Kickoff.” Meyer did not address the crowd, though he cracked a bit of a smile. Fellow analyst Reggie Bush was quick to point out the chant as it took place.

“Hey, coach, they’re cheering for you, coach. They’re cheering for you,” Bush said.

Host Rob Stone did not draw attention to the chant, but the message was heard loud and clear. It’s Meyer or Bust for Nebraska fans.

Urban Meyer on Nebraska’s Coaching Shortlist?

Since Frost’s firing, rumors and speculation have been going around that Meyer could be a candidate to become the next head football coach at Nebraska. The 58-year-old certainly has the pedigree. Meyer led Florida to national championships in 2006 and 2008. After six years in Gainesville, Meyer took a year off before taking the Ohio State job.

In seven years in Columbus, Meyer went 83-9 and won a national championship in 2014. The Buckeyes won double-digit games in every season under Meyer before he stepped down after the 2018 season. Meyer resurfaced in 2021 when he was hired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His NFL experience was a polar opposite of his time in college football.

Meyer lasted just 13 games, going 2-11 before he was fired. Controversy clouded his tenure, from violating practice rules, caught on video inappropriately touching a woman who is not his wife and accusations of physical abuse from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo. Meyer called his time in Jacksonville “the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime.”

Earlier this week, Meyer joined Big Ten Network and added fuel to the fire of the Nebraska rumors.

“Nebraska is one the most unique fan bases I’ve ever experienced,” Meyer said. “One year when I was a coach at Ohio State, I asked one of my guys that worked with me, I said take me around a little bit. Let’s go incognito a little bit. I just wanted to walk around and I kind of did you know? I put a hat on and just kind of was in disguise and I just wanted to watch this because I grew up watching Tom Osborne and watching Nebraska win national championships. [I] was a big fan and so the fan support is as good as there is in America. They’re great fans, too.”

Meyer would be tasked with rebuilding the once prestigious program, which has fallen on hard times over the past six years. Nebraska has failed to make a bowl game since 2016 — its longest bowl game drought since the 1950s and 60s.