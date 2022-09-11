Nebraska Fires Scott Frost and Twitter Is Ruthlessly Mocking the Cornhuskers

The Scott Frost era at Nebraska is done. The announcement came in a statement from athletics director Trev Alberts that was posted to Twitter. Check out the full statement from Alberts below.

Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics – Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 11, 2022

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication. After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim coach for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement from Trev Alberts read.

It was quite a mess for Scott Frost at Nebraska this season. The Cornhuskers dropped their opener to Northwestern 31-28. Their only win was a 38-17 victory over North Dakota last week. The final nail in Frost’s coffin was a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday. Frost’s entire tenure at Nebraska was tumultuous. He took the job before the 2018 season, and he guided the Huskers to a 4-8 mark in his first year. He never made a bowl game at the school, and in 2021, he managed a college football record accruing nine single-digit losses in one season.

Fans Mocking Nebraska After Firing Scott Frost

Fans took to Twitter to make some jokes at Nebraska’s expense.

Nebraska fans on Saturday: FIRE HIM!!!



Nebraska fans on Sunday: OMG!! I can't believe they fired him!!! #Nebraska #huskerfootball — The Prince Who Was Promised (@bacardimo) September 11, 2022

“Geaux Huskas,” another fan posted with a photoshop of former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in Nebraska red.

Other fans just want the Huskers to take their own coach off their hands.

#Nebraska I have an idea. CALL MATT RHULE RIGHT NOW. PLEASE #Panthers — Casey Ball (@caseyball) September 11, 2022

Pete Thamel tossed out a few names for potential replacements.

Names for Nebraska: Matt Campbell, Mark Stoops, Dave Aranda, Bill O’Brien, Lance Leipold, Jim Leonard, PJ Fleck, Chris Klieman, Dave Doeren, Sam Pittman, Alex Grinch, Matt Entz, Bret Bielema, Jamey Chadwell and Troy Calhoun. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 11, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see where the Cornhuskers turn next. They haven’t had a lot of luck since Tom Osborne retired in 1997. Frank Solich immediately filled the legend’s shoes, and he had decent success over five years, but Nebraska wasn’t happy with it. Bo Pelini arguably had the most success post-Osborne. He went 67-27 from 2008-2014. But the gig has largely been a revolving door for two decades.