Nebraska OC Mark Whipple Takes Ugly Hit, Gets Wiped Out By Michigan WR: WATCH

Mark Whipple might need the ice bath more than most of his players this week. Nebraska’s offensive coordinator took an ugly hit during the first half of Saturday’s game against Michigan.

Whipple, in his first season with the Cornhuskers, couldn’t get out of the way of Wolverines receiver A.J. Henning, who came barreling into the sideline. The OC fell hard, and awkwardly, to the ground.

Below is the video of the collision, which forced Whipple to take a seat on the team bench for a few minutes:

Nebraska OC Mark Whipple wiped out by Michigan's AJ Henning. Ouch. Whipple now seated on the Huskers' bench along the sideline and is wincing in pain. pic.twitter.com/JKrZ7uQotU — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 12, 2022

Fortunately, the injury Whipple sustained didn’t appear too serious. After a few minutes of recovery, he was back to running Nebraska’s offense. Considering the circumstances, he’s pretty lucky it wasn’t much worse.

Whipple will probably feel it in the morning, though. Maybe even for a few days afterward.

Mark Whipple was the victim of a hard hit during Nebraska’s game against Michigan on Saturday, but the Cornhuskers have been taking quite a few hits all season long.

After a subpar start to the season, the school fired previous head coach Scott Frost, who posted just a 16-31 record in over four years with the program. The Huskers never reached a bowl game and never finished with a record of .500 or better.

Following Frost’s termination, Nebraska named wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph the interim head coach. While the team has posted a few more wins, things really haven’t gotten much better.

Nebraska entered Saturday’s game against Michigan with a 3-6 record. One more loss and the Huskers will miss a bowl game for the sixth-straight season.

There has been some buzz around the program, though. Recently, Jackson State head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a candidate to take the job in Lincoln. It’s currently all hearsay — even Sanders denies it — but there’s still some mumblings.

With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, Nebraska is sure to name a head coach in the near future.