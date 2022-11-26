nebraska-reportedly-close-to-hiring-former-carolina-panthers-hc-matt-rhule

Another year and another coaching search for Nebraska football, and this time it is former NFL coach Matt Rhule they have in their sights. Rhule’s name has been around the Nebraska scuttle for a few weeks now. While some thought he wouldn’t make that move, it now looks like it is bound to happen.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Matt Rhule and Nebraska coming to an agreement. While nothing is official as of right now, there will be news soon enough. Rhule was one of the hottest names in the college ranks before making his way to the Carolina Panthers. While things didn’t work out there, he could come back.

If Rhule is able to replicate his success from Temple and Baylor at Nebraska, he might be the Cornhusker’s answer to their painful coaching question.

Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 25, 2022

This would be a great hire by Nebraska. Matt Rhule is going to be the name that every team wants and if they can lock him up this early in the offseason, things can get going as soon as possible in Lincoln, Nebraska. If he can post back-to-back 10-win seasons at Temple, then he can do just about anything.

Let’s not forget that he took Baylor from the pits of the Big 12 in 2017, where he started with a 1–11 record. Then, by the time he left for the NFL, he had built the program up to 11 wins and a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Can Matt Rhule Revive Nebraska?

The big question is whether or not Nebraska Cornhuskers football can be revived. Matt Rhule proved that he could do it at the college level. Now he will have NIL and other incentives to help in recruiting. His NFL stint did not go as planned, but maybe some of that wasn’t completely his fault.

You have to go back to 2016 to find the last time that Nebraska had a winning season. Coming out of the Bo Pelini era, the team struggled. Mike Riley could only do so much. Scott Frost might have left the team worst of than he found it. Rhule has a lot of work to do.

At a place that loves football as much as Nebraska does, Matt Rhule will have the support and resources to be a success. He still has to get it done, though.