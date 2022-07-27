Nephew of Former Pittsburgh Steelers Star Troy Polamalu Taking His Shot with WWE

Troy Polamalu earned a reputation as one of the most intimidating linebackers in the NFL during his playing days. Now, the nephew of the former Pittsburgh Steelers star is hoping to get that same kind of recognition in sports entertainment.

TMZ Sports reported that Polamalu’s nephew, Talati Polamalu, is trying out for the WWE. He recently made a trip to Nashville to show off his abilities and personality in front of the organization’s executives.

A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured some of Talati’s tryout with the WWE. His shot to impress the bosses comes as the wrestling brand prepares for its major Summer Slam pay-per-view event.

The younger Polamalu isn’t just making this move for himself. He has a message and wants to help others along his journey into professional wrestling. Specifically, TMZ says Talati wants to be a role model for overweight children.

“Look at me. You can do this. You can do whatever you want, you just got to put the work in,” he said, per the site.

Troy Polamalu’s Nephew is Currently an Offensive Lineman

Before Talati Polamalu steps into the WWE ring, he’s preparing for his senior season on the football field. That’s right, Troy Polamalu’s nephew is currently an offensive lineman at Georgetown.

The younger Polamalu is as a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman for the Hoyas. He appeared in two games during the 2019 season and participated in three contests during the 2021 campaign.

Making the transition from the football field to the WWE ring isn’t unorthodox at all. Several college football players have made a living in professional wrestling — including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns, among others.

Perhaps Talati is the next college football player to make a big splash in the WWE. We’ll surely find out soon enough.