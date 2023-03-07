Netflix Renews ‘Full Swing’ for Second Season

The Netflix documentary series Full Swing won’t be a one-season wonder. The streaming service revealed that there will be a second season, scheduled for a 2024 release.

In February, Netflix released the first season of Full Swing, providing golf fans with a behind-the-scenes look at some of the top talent on the PGA Tour. It allowed people to see how the world’s most talented players handled the stresses of a full schedule, travel, pressures of winning and family life.

Season 1 followed some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour, including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa and others.

Run it back. @Netflix's 𝙁𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙎𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜 is coming back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6M1EoIVAfw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 7, 2023

Netflix will continue to provide the same behind-the-scenes access to professional golfers and the rigors of everyday life. However, Season 2 will feature a new cast.

The first season of the docu-series came with plenty of intrigue. Not only did the show highlight some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour, but it caught the tension between the Tour and the Saudi-backed and startup league, LIV Golf.

At this time, Netflix has not announced which golfers it will follow for Full Swing‘s second season.

Ratings for LIV Golf’s TV Debut Embarrassingly Low

The airing of Netflix’s Full Swing was met with a pretty strong reception in mid-February. Fans seemed to enjoy the unique access the streaming service provided to players.

You know what golf fans didn’t tune in to watch? LIV Golf. The league played at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Mexico in late February. The ratings were embarrassingly low.

Per Golf Digest, the event drew a 0.2 overnight rating on The CW. The show World’s Funniest Animals enjoyed a larger audience. For comparison, the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic — which generally has a much weaker field — drew a 2.4 rating.

So, even though LIV Golf has superstar talent like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and others, fans haven’t been tuning in.