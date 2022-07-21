Netflix Set to Air Documentary on Ex-Notre Dame Star Manti Teo’s Infamous Catfish Scandal

Ten years ago, a catfishing scandal rocked the college football world. Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o was the victim in the middle of a Heisman Trophy campaign and an undefeated season in South Bend. This summer, Netflix plans to dive deeper into the situation.

Netflix will air Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist in August, highlighting the scandal that involved Te’o. The documentary is scheduled to air on Aug. 16, 2022.

Check out the trailer for the first film from #UntoldNetflix Vol. 2! From Manti Te'o and Tim Donaghy to AND1 and America's Cup, each film delves into the story beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it.



Lennay Kekua, Te’o’s alleged girlfriend at the time, reportedly died in September 2012. After careful investigation, Deadspin discovered that Kekua wasn’t even a real person. The discovery prompted plenty of response from across the college football world.

The individual who took on the persona of Kekua was a man named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo.

Manti Te’o’s Impressive 2012 Season

Part of the reason the scandal involving Manti Te’o was saw intriguing is because of the season he enjoyed in 2012. Te’o climbed up the board in the Heisman Trophy race and Notre Dame posted a perfect 12-0 regular season record.

When news broke of the scandal, some pointed the finger at the linebacker. At the time, there was a thought that Te’o and Notre Dame manufactured the story of Lennay Kekua’s death in an effort to bring the Heisman Trophy to South Bend.

In a snippet of the trailer, Te’o reflected on his shock.

“My whole world changed and I’m questioning everything,” Te’o said.

During that 2012 campaign, Te’o racked up 113 tackles, seven interceptions and 5.5 tackles for loss. He won numerous college football awards and earned unanimous All-American honors. Notre Dame played in the national championship at the end of the season, falling to Alabama.

The San Diego Chargers selected Te’o in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The linebacker spent eight years in the NFL and had stops with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.