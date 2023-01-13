Netflix Unveils First Look at PGA Tour Docuseries ‘FULL SWING’

Get ready, golf fans, in one month, Netflix will be debuting a new documentary series that follows a number of stars on the PGA Tour. The streaming service released a video trailer of the production this week.

Full Swing, the Netflix docuseries about life on the PGA Tour, debuts on Feb. 15. Fans of the sport are already fired up about the release after seeing the teaser that appeared on social media on Wednesday.

“You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.”



Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.



Full Swing premieres February 15. pic.twitter.com/jyxCb1Sgmk — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2023

The documentary series will follow a number of PGA Tour stars from tee to green, highlighting their successes and failures on the course. It will also give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the personal lives of some of the game’s biggest stars.

Netflix releases the series at a pivotal time in the golf world. With new startup league LIV Golf swiping some of the PGA Tour’s top talent over the past year, there’s going to be even more intrigue in the documentary.

Along with PGA Tour-sanctioned events, Netflix follows golfers around the four major championships (The Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and The Open Championship).

Which PGA Tour Stars Will Netflix Feature?

There are 14 golf stars that Full Swing will follow for the documentary series. Some continue to play on the PGA Tour while others have jumped to LIV Golf.

A list of golfers appearing in Full Swing includes:

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

Scottie Scheffler

Ian Poulter

Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sahith Theegala

Joel Dahmen

Mito Pereira

Cameron Young

Of that group, Johnson, Poulter and Koepka have joined LIV Golf.

How Things Stand Between LIV Golf and the Tour

There’s no question there have been some ruffled feathers between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. The two sides have slung mud at one another over the past year, though now both sides are hoping to reach some sort of resolution.

Can it happen? Superstar Tiger Woods made some interesting comments on the matter back in November. He suggests that Greg Norman — LIV’s CEO and commissioner — might be the problem.

“I think Greg (Norman) has to go, first of all,” Woods said at a November press conference. “And then the litigation against us and then our countersuit against them. Those would then have to be at a stay, as well. So, then we could talk.

“As it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity toward the tour itself,” Woods said. “I don’t see that happening.”

Time will tell if the two leagues can reach some sort of agreement.