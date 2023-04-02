New Angle Emerges of MLB Star Anthony Rendon, Altercation With Fan Amid Police Investigation

A new video has emerged showing more of the altercation between Los Angels Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon and a fan at the Oakland Coliseum Thursday.

The Angels made their way down the tunnel en route to the clubhouse following the 2-1 defeat to the Oakland Athletics. As Rendon walked by a handful of fans standing behind a railing, one fan appeared to say something which caused the 32-year-old to turn around. Rendon accused the fan of calling him a “b—-.” The fan denied it, and Rendon grabbed the fan and took a swipe at him. The strike didn’t land and Rendon made his way down the tunnel.

Rendon told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game he couldn’t comment on the situation. MLB said in a statement, “We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter.”

“I’m sorry. I can’t comment,” Rendon said.

Angels manager Phil Nevin later addressed the incident between Rendon and the fan.

“This happens a lot unfortunately,” Nevin said, via ABC News. “A lot of times we just don’t see it. You’re going to hear things all the time. You hear a lot. Right now, I just don’t want to comment on the incident involving Anthony or anything that goes along with it.”

Asked why he couldn’t comment any further, Nevin cited MLB’s ongoing investigation.

“For the moment maybe. But no I don’t think so,” Nevin said. “One thing I’ve said all along is we’ve got a great group in there. The one thing that I was most proud of last year and then continuing through the spring is the way this team has bonded and gelled together. And they’re all going to stand together now.”

Rendon is in his 11th season in MLB and fourth with the Angels. His time in Anaheim has been rough-sledding, mired by injuries and lack of production. Rendon has suited up in just 158 games with the Angels, slashing .250/.358/.417 with 20 home runs and 89 RBIs.

Prior to signing a seven-year, $245 million deal after the 2019 season, Rendon spent seven seasons with the Washington Nationals. He took home two National League Silver Slugger awards and earned his first and only All-Star appearance in 2019. Rendon hit a career-high 34 home runs and drove in a league-leading 126 runs en route to leading Washington to its first World Series championship.

Rendon is 0-for-6 with one RBI, one walk and two strikeouts through two games this season.