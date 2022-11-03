New Brittney Griner, White House and State Dept. Details Emerge, Social Media Sounds Off

Big news on the Brittney Griner front broke on Thursday, with The Hill reporting that the WNBA star met with the United States Embassy. The news comes a week after Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence was denied by a Russian court.

“We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, per The Hill.

After hearing the news on Thursday, social media offered plenty of reaction. Many continue to express support for Griner, saying she’s a political prisoner.

“Free Brittney Griner,” one Twitter user wrote.

One individual provided a bleak outlook at the moment, saying “Nothing she can do right now but hang tight.”

A third social media user wrote, “Nothing is changing.”

Brittney Griner’s Wife Speaks Out on Prison Sentence

Earlier this week, Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, made an appearance on The View to discuss the harsh circumstances the WNBA star faces. She also talked about the unfair punishment Griner must endure.

“To see that the totality of the circumstances of who she is as a person was not taken into account when they rendered a decision, it makes me feel like this – at this point – has to be political,” Cherelle said on the show per Daily Mail. “It’s not her footprint. Her footprint is amazing for Russia. She’s paying taxes there. She’s great for Russia.”

Cherelle referred to Griner’s nine-year prison sentence in Russia as “political,” saying it’s “disproportionate” to the nature of the crime.