Sean Payton Refutes Terry Bradshaw Claim

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw recently proclaimed in an interview that new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not want the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job because of quarterback Kyler Murray.

On Altitude Sports 92.5, Bradshaw said, “Arizona? Nah. No. That quarterback, he didn’t wanna work with that quarterback.” And on the Up & Adams Show, Payton cleared the air on the statements made by Bradshaw regarding Murray.

“I like Kyler Murray, my son is his biggest fan,” Payton said. “After the interview my son sent me all his high school throws, college throws.”

Before taking the Broncos job, Payton worked with Bradshaw for FOX Sports as an analyst as well. Making him very familiar with statements that Bradshaw has made in the past.

“I think the other day Terry Bradshaw was interviewed, and so I love Terry, that group that I work with has been amazing. But when Terry gets interviewed, like you just go *gasp*,” Payton said taking a big breath of air.” You hold your breath, ’cause you don’t know what’s gonna come out.”

Payton believes that his working relationship with Bradshaw played a part in the statements he made regarding him and Murray, pulling back the curtain on their personal conversation about the situation.

“And I think from Terry’s perspective, I know that he would’ve felt better if I was coming back to FOX. And so there wasn’t gonna be anyone good enough in his eyes for me,” Payton explained. “He was gonna look at it like ‘he’s not going there, he’s not gonna go there, he’s not going there,’ and I saw him last night. And I’m like Terry, I appreciate the kind words, and I appreciate you waiting till after my press conference to completely blow this story up.”

More on Payton and Murray

Payton further explained that he has nothing against Murray. And even believes that the Cardinals organization has some parallels to his new gig in Denver.

“But no, I think he’s extremely talented. And I think they have some of the same challenges there that we have in Denver, I think they’re very similar challenges. Culture in the building has to be better, it just does. Two young coaches, got away from them, it happens,” Payton said.

Payton may have cleared the air with Murray and the Cardinals. But at the end of the day, he did choose Denver over Arizona and other head coaching destinations through his interview process, regardless of what the reason may be.