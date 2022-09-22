New Details Emerge About How Tom Brady Spent 11-Day Break From Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Report

Tom Brady took a very public break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp. Not much was revealed about what happened during the absence. But there has been much speculation about his marriage. Now we’re learning that during the break, Brady went to the Hamptons with his son Jack and his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The Daily Mail reports that Tom Brady and Moynahan were celebrating Jack’s 15th birthday. He did, however, spend most of his time off in the Bahamas with his wife, Gisele. We knew about that. The outlet says that it’s unclear if Gisele also joined Brady in the Hamptons. But it does confirm that their two children together, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian were with him.

Tom Brady’s marriage with Gisele has been rocky since he made the decision to un-retire and return to the team. He spoke about how emotional the entire situation has been for him. He said that he lost his poise at times during the 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

“I’ve got to be mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be,” he said. “I think there’s an important where you can become too overly emotional which I definitely think I was yesterday.”

Tom Brady Talks About Getting Older

Tom Brady is now 45 years old. And he says that as time marches on, he finds himself even more preoccupied with perfection.

“I just think there’s a very high standard that we’ve all set,” he said. “And I think part of that’s a challenge as you become an older athlete. The frustration of not being perfect builds up where normally when you’re a younger player, you just feel like winning is good enough. And I think as you get older and you have a degree of success, you think perfection is what it should be. And unfortunately, that’s not the reality.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their season 2-0 with victories over the Cowboys and Saints. Now, they’ll turn their attention to the Green Bay Packers for an afternoon matchup on Sunday. The game kicks at 4:25 p.m. ET. It’ll be the featured FOX game of the week. Call it the “Retirement Bowl” if you will, as Tom Brady faces Aaron Rodgers in Tampa Bay. There has been just as much speculation about Aaron Rodgers’s future as with Brady’s. The 38-year-old has been in the league for 17 years.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Bucs after that. They’ll host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs the following week. If they survive those two contests, their path to the Super Bowl lightens up substantially for the remainder of October.