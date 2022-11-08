New Details Emerge in Death of Former NFL Coach Adam Zimmer

New details have emerged from Minnesota court filings surrounding the death of former NFL coach Adam Zimmer last Tuesday.

Per court documents filed in Dakota County District Court Monday, police officers arrived to Zimmer’s home after receiving reports that he had “passed out from drinking.” Fox News reports that Zimmer, 38, was found on his couch and “appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye.” There is no suspicion of foul play. An official cause of death has not been released.

The son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, he served as co-defensive coordinator (2020-21) and linebackers coach (2014-21) on his father’s staff. Zimmer was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season from home.

In total, Zimmer enjoyed a career that spanned 16 years in the NFL. He got his start in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach. He held the position through the 2009 campaign.

Death of Adam Zimmer Rocks NFL World

“The thoughts and prayers of the New Orleans Saints organization go out to the entire Zimmer family, including Adam’s father, Mike and his two sisters, Corri and Marki, following the passing of Adam Zimmer,” the Saints said in a statement. “We had fond memories of Adam from the four years that he spent in our organization as an assistant coach from 2006-09, including serving as a member of our Super Bowl Championship coaching staff.”

Corri Zimmer White, Adam’s sister, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after learning of his death.

“I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken,” she wrote. “My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him.

“In the last year he told me countless times how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me. Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this. Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don’t let us lose faith.”