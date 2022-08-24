new-details-emerge-following-tragic-car-accident-that-killed-two-indiana-state-football-players

More details have emerged from this weekend’s tragic car accident in which two Indiana State football players died.

One of the young men who survived the crash – 19-year-old John Moore – spoke with the Vigo County Sherriff’s Office, the New York Post reported. He said the group was driving back to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington earlier that evening and “everyone had been drinking.”

On the way back, thunderstorms and heavy rain had left 3-to-4 inches of standing water on the roadway. Moore recalled that the vehicle was going at least 90 MPH when it flew off the highway and struck a tree, and he “doesn’t remember much after that.”

Indiana State football players Christian Eubanks – who was driving the car – and Caleb VanHooser died in the accident. So did student Jayden Musili. All three were under 20 years old.

According to the police report, a motorist came across the crash scene. The car had burst into flames after hitting the tree, and it was raining so hard that it was difficult to see. The witness and another helpful motorist pulled two victims out of the burning car.

Moore and 20-year-old Omarian Dixon survived the crash, and were subsequently placed in the intensive care unit.

Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory issued the following statement on the deaths of VanHooser and Eubanks:

“It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families. Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, director of athletics Sherard Clinkscales followed with a statement of his own.

“Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families.”