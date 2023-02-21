New Details Emerge Into Brandon Miller’s Involvement in Alabama Basketball Teammate’s Murder Case

More information has surfaced regarding the murder case involving ex-Alabama forward Darius Miles. Police have testified that Miles allegedly sent a text message to Brandon Miller asking him to bring a gun.

AL.com’s Carol Robinson reported the news on Tuesday. Per the report, when Miller arrived on the scene, Miles told Michael Davis “the heat is in the hat.” Another message from Miles said, “there’s one in the head,” indicating a round was in the chamber.

Davis was the one to allegedly pull the trigger, killing Jamea Jonea Harris.

Police testimony also indicates that Miller’s windshield was struck twice by gunfire. No charges were filed against Miller in the case. Miles has been charged with capital murder.