New Details Emerge on Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Situation

There is no bigger question mark hovering over the NFL than the future home of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The drama between the Ravens and Jackson has been brewing for months. But it has reached new highs in recent weeks as Jackson has publicly announced his desire to be traded.

ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler appeared on Friday’s episode of “Get Up” and explained that the Ravens have been operating under the assumption Jackson might not come back for two months.

“I’m hearing the Baltimore Ravens are in full contingency mode at quarterback and have been for the last two months dating back to free agency,” Fowler said. “They were heavily in on Baker Mayfield, thought they might have had him at one point. They were in on Jacoby Brissett, who went to Washington. Now I’m talking to several teams, as they prep for the draft, to say Baltimore is looking at pretty much the full spectrum of quarterbacks in this draft to potentially take one because the relationship with Lamar Jackson has been tenuous at best for the last few months now. They know — even Jackson knows — there’s a possibility he doesn’t sign that franchise tag at all, or at least for a good while. That threat is real.”

Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The only other quarterback on the Ravens roster right now is Anthony Brown. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is a restricted free agent.

Lamar Jackson requested a trade on March 2

Lamar Jackson put in his trade request on March 2, However, he did not formally announce the request to the public until March 27.

He did so with a tweet.

“In regards to my future plans. As of March 2, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens have not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson tweeted. “Any and everyone that has met me or been around me know(s) I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl.”

Jackson happened to tweet in the middle of a John Harbaugh press conference, which led to Harbaugh having to comment in nearly real time.