New England Patriots Announce Death of Super Bowl Champion Lineman Shelby Jordan

Earlier on Friday, the New England Patriots announced the death of offensive lineman Shelby Jordan, he was 70 years old. Jordan died on September 9. He was an 11-year veteran of the NFL, playing for the Patriots and the Raiders during his time in the league.

Shelby Jordan is a very interesting player. He couldn’t reach a contract with the team that drafted him, the Houston Oilers, and so he waited a year until the New England Patriots signed him in 1974. Here’s the tribute post.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots offensive lineman Shelby Jordan: https://t.co/T64mCWi0Yc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 16, 2022

Shelby Jordan – A Legacy

During his life, Jordan became a St. Louis legend. He was born and raised in the city, attended East St. Louis High School, and would eventually play football for Washington University in St. Louis. He wasn’t even supposed to be on the team and was convinced by coaches after attending night classes to join up.

For three seasons he led the team in tackles and was able to graduate with a degree in psychology. For his play on the field in college he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2013. After playing so well in the NFL for the Patriots, he earned a four-year contract with the Raiders.

Shelby Jordan was a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Champion Raiders team. When the four years were over, so was his playing career. After football, Jordan went on to start a foundation and had an interest in bringing affordable urban housing to L.A. communities.

New England Patriots Prepare for Sunday

As we get closer to Sunday night, the New England Patriots are preparing for the Steelers. This was a game that had a few question marks as far as injruies and things go. The Steelers RB, Najee Harris was a major question mark heading into the game. However, he will play after coming off the injury report.

This is going to be a battle of the two Harris’s in the backfield with Patriots’ RB Damien Harris lining up in their backfield. Which will end up coming out on top? NFL fans are ready for Week 2 of the season. Let’s see what it has in store.