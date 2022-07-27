New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Shares Level of Confidence in Quarterback Mac Jones

Bill Belichick isn’t a guy who likes to reveal too much to the media – especially with NFL training camp starting. When it comes to quarterback Mac Jones, though, the New England Patriots head coach opened up.

Jones might not be the next Tom Brady in Foxboro, but Belichick expects to see the second-year quarterback make a substantial leap from his rookie campaign.

“He’s made tremendous strides,” Belichick said, per ESPN. “He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year from where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than a year ago.”

As a rookie, Jones had a pretty strong showing in 2021. He started all 17 games for the Patriots, throwing for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones led New England to a 10-7 record and a spot in the AFC playoffs.

Those numbers were good enough to land Jones a spot in the Pro Bowl and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Mac Jones’ New Diet Appears to Be Working

Bill Bechick’s praise of Mac Jones isn’t the only noteworthy thing to come out of the summer involving the New England Patriots quarterback. He’s also feeling much healthier thanks to a new diet.

“I made significant strides in that area, fixing my body and feeling more comfortable and feeling healthier and better,” Jones said, via NBC Sports. “At the end of the day, you’re still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined as best as you can.”

Pair the 23-year-old’s new eating habits with a year of NFL experience under his belt and you have a confident quarterback in New England. Plus, Belichick says there’s a better understanding of what Jones can do on the field.

“The plays that we talk about, or concepts we talk about, Mac has already done it before. It’s easy for him to say, ‘Are we going to do this on that? Are we going to do this on something else? What do you think about splitting them a little bit wider? Splitting them a little bit tighter.’ Suggestions like that,” Belichick said, according to ESPN.

“And we have a much better feel for what he can do, what his strengths are, and how to try to play into those. He’s self-aware, too. He knows what he does well. We want to try to feature those.”