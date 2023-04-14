New England Patriots Sign Another Signal Caller Amid QB Drama

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have signed free agent quarterback Trace McSorley.

It is expected that McSorley will be the third-string quarterback behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The quarterback competition between Jones, the incumbent, and Zappe could be one of the more interesting storylines of the summer in the NFL. Jones, drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, may not be the long-term answer in New England considering Bill Belichick has reportedly been shopping him around this offseason.

McSorley, 27, spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He started the first game of his NFL career on Christmas Day during Week 15. McSorley completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in a 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has played in nine games in his NFL career after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Trace McSorley was recruited by New England Patriots OC Bill O’Brien at Penn State

Trace McSorely never played for New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien at Penn State but he was recruited by him.

McSorley spent five years with the Nittany Lions program from 2014-2018. O’Brien was the head coach of the team from 2012-2013, leaving before he got a chance to coach McSorely.

O’Brien left for the head coaching job with the Houston Texans. He coached the Texans from 2014-2020. The 53-year-old Massachusetts native spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama before returning to the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Prior to taking the job at Penn State, O’Brien spent five years with the Patriots as an offensive assistant then wide receivers coach then quarterback coach before finally being the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.